Skylight Health Group Inc. (CVE:SLH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Skylight Health Group Inc. (CVE:SLH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Skylight Health Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Raymond James also issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

