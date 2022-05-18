SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 1,243.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE SLG traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,466. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $278,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.28.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.