Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SND stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

