SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note issued on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$3.20. The firm had revenue of C$192.81 million for the quarter.
