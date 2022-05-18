Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $55.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. 11,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,953 shares of company stock worth $1,437,561. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 96.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

