SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMCAY stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. 151,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,482. SMC has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

