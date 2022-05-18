Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 810,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 953,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 911,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of SNN opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 218.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 532,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.
About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
