Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 810,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 953,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 911,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of SNN opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,295 ($15.96) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $928.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 218.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 532,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

