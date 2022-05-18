Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) PT Lowered to $19.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.84% from the stock’s previous close.
SNPO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.96 million and a PE ratio of -24.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Snap One has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Snap One by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
