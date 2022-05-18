SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in April

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,296,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 1,054,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,593.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNCAF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

