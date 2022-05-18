Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in April

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ LITM opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Snow Lake Resources has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $202,841,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

