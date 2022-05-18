Snowflake (SNOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Snowflake to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNOW opened at $145.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

