Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 962,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:IPOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 211,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,311. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 250.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 211,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150,926 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 110.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 304.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,090,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 820,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

