Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 373.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $8.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $10.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

SQM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.