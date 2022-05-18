Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAG. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the third quarter worth $1,482,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the third quarter worth about $2,465,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the third quarter worth about $10,082,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the third quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the third quarter worth about $5,423,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWAG remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 151,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,020. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

