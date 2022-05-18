SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Short Interest Update

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $243.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.74.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

