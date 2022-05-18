Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas. “

DTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solo Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.68.

NYSE:DTC opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,719,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

