SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) to post $25.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.70 million and the lowest is $25.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year sales of $106.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $107.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.40 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $155.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SomaLogic.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $548,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGC opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. SomaLogic has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

