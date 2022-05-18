Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonder in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonder has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.05.

NASDAQ:SOND opened at 1.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.17. Sonder has a 52 week low of 1.89 and a 52 week high of 10.88.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.28 by -8.70. The firm had revenue of 86.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 58.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonder will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,343,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

