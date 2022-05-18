Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) CEO Bjarne Bergheim Acquires 30,000 Shares

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) CEO Bjarne Bergheim acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 863,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bjarne Bergheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Bjarne Bergheim sold 4,101 shares of Sonendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $11,400.78.

Shares of SONX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 5,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,136. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Sonendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sonendo during the first quarter worth $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonendo by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Sonendo during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonendo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

