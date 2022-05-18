Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) CEO Bjarne Bergheim Acquires 30,000 Shares

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) CEO Bjarne Bergheim acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 863,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bjarne Bergheim also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 13th, Bjarne Bergheim sold 4,101 shares of Sonendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $11,400.78.

Shares of SONX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 5,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,136. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Sonendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sonendo during the first quarter worth $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonendo by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Sonendo during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonendo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

About Sonendo (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.