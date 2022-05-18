Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) CEO Bjarne Bergheim Sells 4,101 Shares

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) CEO Bjarne Bergheim sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $11,400.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SONX opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sonendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SONX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

