Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SNOA stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 5.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

