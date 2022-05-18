Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Price Target Cut to CHF 346 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonova in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.50.

Shares of SONVY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. Sonova has a one year low of $61.96 and a one year high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

