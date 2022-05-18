Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Oppenheimer

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.28. 27,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,556. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $79.94 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,204,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,598,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $23,776,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

