Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 70.32% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

