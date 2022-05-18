South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will report sales of $320.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.23 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $311.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
