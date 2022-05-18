South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) will report sales of $320.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.23 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $311.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.