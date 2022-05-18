Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Terry Grayson-Caprio Acquires 1,000 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $42,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,799.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SFST traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. 331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,006. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $7,630,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

