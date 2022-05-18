Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.77.

SDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$13.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.28. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 2.1199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total value of C$673,874.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,123,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,912,710.11. Also, Director Donald Archibald acquired 16,666 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,063,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,189,702.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

