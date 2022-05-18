Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDE. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Donald Archibald bought 16,666 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,063,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,189,702. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$259,833.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,473,227.09.

TSE:SDE opened at C$13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.24. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$3.92 and a 1-year high of C$13.58.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 2.1199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

