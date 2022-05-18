Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.61 million.Spire Global also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPIR. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spire Global by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the third quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

