Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.01 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPIR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

SPIR opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

