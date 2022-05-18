Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 340 ($4.19) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Spirent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirent Communications (SPMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.