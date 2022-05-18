Splunk (SPLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.87) per share for the quarter. Splunk has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.82.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Splunk by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,606 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Splunk by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,671 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.