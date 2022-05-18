SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQZ opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

SQZ Biotechnologies ( NYSE:SQZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 303.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

