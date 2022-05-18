SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 347.25 ($4.28).

SSPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.11) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.56) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 233.80 ($2.88) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 340.80 ($4.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 249.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.56.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

