SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. SSR Mining has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 482,626 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

