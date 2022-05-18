S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will report sales of $84.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $83.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $341.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.60 million to $342.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $359.00 million, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STBA. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of STBA opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.66. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

