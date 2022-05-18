Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Stabilus from €65.00 ($67.71) to €48.00 ($50.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stabilus from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of SBLUY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

About Stabilus (Get Rating)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.