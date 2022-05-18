Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Stabilus from €65.00 ($67.71) to €48.00 ($50.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stabilus from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of SBLUY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

