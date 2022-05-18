STAG Industrial, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 68.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

