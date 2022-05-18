Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STN opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.