Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.15.

NYSE:STN opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,193,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,507,000 after purchasing an additional 289,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

