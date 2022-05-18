Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,600 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 954,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Star Equity during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Star Equity has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

Star Equity ( NASDAQ:STRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Equity will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

