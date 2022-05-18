Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,600 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 954,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Star Equity during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.
Star Equity stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Star Equity has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.
Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
