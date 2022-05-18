Star Equity (STRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Star Equity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:STRR remained flat at $$0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. 37,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,225. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.43. Star Equity has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.
About Star Equity (Get Rating)
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
