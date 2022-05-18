Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:SGU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87. Star Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $372.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Star Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Star Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Star Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

