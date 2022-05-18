State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Up 30.1% in April

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,916,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

