State Street Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,183. State Street has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in shares of State Street by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 3,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

