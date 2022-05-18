STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.14.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $221.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.15 and a 200-day moving average of $232.28. STERIS has a 52-week low of $188.10 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 44.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth $205,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

