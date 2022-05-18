Steven Pinado Sells 13,151 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,631. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BTRS stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 69,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.49. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

