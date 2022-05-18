Stifel Nicolaus Cuts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $115.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

Shares of SE opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. SEA has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

