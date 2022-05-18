Stifel Nicolaus Trims Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Target Price to $11.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015,438 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,773,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573,173 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,773,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

