Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,448,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

